The Padres promoted Ornelas to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Ornelas briefly appeared in Triple-A last season, going 3-for-14 with two RBI and two runs scored across three games. After slashing .273/.374/.449 with nine homers and 46 RBI over 289 plate appearances, he's now re-earned a spot in El Paso. Unless he catches fire in Triple-A, the 23-year-old outfielder will likely finish the season in the minors.