The Padres recalled Ornelas from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Ornelas wasn't able to crack the Padres' Opening Day roster despite a strong performance in spring training, but he'll make his way to the big club after Jason Heyward (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Ornelas started the Triple-A season slashing .281/.418/.359 with 13 walks, three stolen bases, 17 runs scored, one home run and seven RBI across 79 plate appearances. With Heyward sidelined, the lefty-hitting Ornelas could see some starts in the outfield in a platoon with Oscar Gonzalez.