Padres' Tirso Ornelas: Riding high in Cal League
Ornelas is hitting .321/.431/.509 with one home run, one steal and a 16:11 K:BB in 65 plate appearances with High-A Lake Elsinore.
Ornelas is the youngest hitter at High-A, but he is handling the level just fine through 14 games. His 2018 production was limited due to bad luck on balls in play and a second-half wrist injury, but he still managed to post a 109 wRC+. Ornelas may not be much of a threat on the bases by the time he reaches the majors, but he could be a valuable contributor in the other four roto categories, offering upside in OBP, AVG and points leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...