Ornelas is hitting .321/.431/.509 with one home run, one steal and a 16:11 K:BB in 65 plate appearances with High-A Lake Elsinore.

Ornelas is the youngest hitter at High-A, but he is handling the level just fine through 14 games. His 2018 production was limited due to bad luck on balls in play and a second-half wrist injury, but he still managed to post a 109 wRC+. Ornelas may not be much of a threat on the bases by the time he reaches the majors, but he could be a valuable contributor in the other four roto categories, offering upside in OBP, AVG and points leagues.