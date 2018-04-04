Padres' Tirso Ornelas: Second youngest player in Midwest League
Ornelas will open the year with Low-A Fort Wayne as the second youngest player in the Midwest League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Along with teammates Justin Lopez and Gabriel Arias, Ornelas will be part of a trio of the three youngest players in the league, which is not a surprise, given the amount of quality teenaged talent in the Padres' organization. Ornelas is the most exciting of the three from a fantasy perspective, as he is a bat-first outfielder with the potential to hit for a high average with big power and great on-base skills down the road. The Midwest League is a tough place to hit, so don't overreact if he gets off to a slow start in his first taste of full-season pitching.
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...