Padres' Tirso Ornelas: Second youngest player in Midwest League

Ornelas will open the year with Low-A Fort Wayne as the second youngest player in the Midwest League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Along with teammates Justin Lopez and Gabriel Arias, Ornelas will be part of a trio of the three youngest players in the league, which is not a surprise, given the amount of quality teenaged talent in the Padres' organization. Ornelas is the most exciting of the three from a fantasy perspective, as he is a bat-first outfielder with the potential to hit for a high average with big power and great on-base skills down the road. The Midwest League is a tough place to hit, so don't overreact if he gets off to a slow start in his first taste of full-season pitching.