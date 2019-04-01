Padres' Tirso Ornelas: Starting season at High-A
Ornelas will begin the 2019 season at High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ornelas saw his 2018 season end in late July due to a wrist injury, but his .252/.341/.392 batting line over 355 plate appearances at Low-A Fort Wayne was apparently enough to earn him a move up on the minor-league ladder. The 19-year-old outfielder will again be one of the younger hitters at his level, so even league-average production with Lake Elsinore in 2019 would likely be enough for Ornelas to maintain his status as one of the Padres' better position prospects.
