The Padres optioned Cosgrove to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Cosgrove never quite got his feet underneath him in the majors last season, turning in an 11.66 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 14.2 regular-season innings. His struggles followed him into spring training, where he allowed seven runs in just 5.1 frames, so the Friars will keep him in the minor leagues for now.