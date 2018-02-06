Play

Wilhelmson signed a minor-league contract with the Padres which includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Wilhelmson broke camp with the Diamondbacks last season but was designated for assignment in June after compiling a 4.44 ERA and 17:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings of relief. The 34-year-old joined the Brewers on a minor-league deal shortly thereafter, but was cut loose after struggling to a 13.15 ERA across 13.0 frames with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Even if Wilhelmson earns an Opening Day bullpen spot with the Padres, he won't carry any fantasy relevance.

    Fantasy Baseball