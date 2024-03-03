Nance (shoulder) is scheduled to make his fourth appearance of the Cactus League in Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Through three outings, Nance -- who is attending camp as a non-roster invitee -- has struck out a batter while giving up one earned run on two hits and no walks over three innings. Nance finished the 2023 season on the Marlins' 60-day injured list after developing a shoulder issue in September, but he looks like he'll enter the 2024 campaign with a clean bill of health. The right-hander is competing for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day bullpen but is more likely to begin the season at Triple-A El Paso.