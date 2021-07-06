site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-tommy-pham-absent-from-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Tommy Pham: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pham is not starting Tuesday against the Nationals.
Pham will retreat to the bench after going hitless across his past 19 at-bats. Trent Grisham will move up to the leadoff spot as Jurickson Profar mans left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read