Pham appeared to aggravate his surgically repaired left hand in Thursday's game against St. Louis, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Jurickson Profar took over in left field in the ninth after Pham appeared to irritate his hand during the bottom of the eighth. Pham was sidelined for a month after undergoing surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left hand in mid-August, so it's very possible his removal Thursday is related to the previous injury. Further update from the Padres should be provided following the tilt.