Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Pham gave the Padres a temporary lead by taking Kyle Hendricks deep in the fifth inning. The 33-year-old has now hit safely across the last seven games with two long balls in that span. On the season, he's tallied four home runs while batting .223/.354/.338 and currently leads San Diego with a .354 on-base percentage.