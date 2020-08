Pham went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Pham couldn't have picked a better time to connect on his first home run of the season, as his long ball broke a 5-5 tie and proved to be decisive in the team's ninth-inning comeback. Pham pushed his hitting streak to three games -- he has now registered back-to-back multi-hit performances while racking up six RBI in that stretch.