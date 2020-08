Pham (calf) will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and will bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Pham was removed early in Saturday's 7-6 loss when he suffered from calf cramps, but after getting rehydrated, he'll be good to go for the series finale. The 32-year-old is off to a rough start to August, batting .167 with 15 strikeouts in 48 at-bats so far this month.