Pham (illness) was cleared to rejoin the Padres on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Pham was isolated from the team after testing positive for COVID-19, but he cleared MLB protocol Friday and is eligible to rejoin the team. Despite his late arrival to camp, the 32-year-old is expected to be ready for the beginning of the regular season.
