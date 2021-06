Pham went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

San Diego's leadoff batter collected one of only four total hits the team managed in the contest, though he also struck out three times. Pham scored the team's lone run, following a third-inning single with a stolen base and subsequently crossing the plate on a Manny Machado single. Four of the veteran's 10 thefts on the season have come in his past four games.