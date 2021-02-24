Pham (wrist) is among a group of players who are being looked at as candidates to back up Trent Grisham in center field this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres have not yet settled on a backup center fielder, and manager Jayce Tingler mentioned Tuesday that a number of players could get looks at the position during spring training. Pham was among those named as candidates, though the expectation is that the veteran will start either in left field or at designated hitter (if the NL ultimately decides to bring back the DH for a second season). Pham experienced some defensive struggles in the outfield last season, but he does have plenty of experience in center in his big-league career, so he is a feasible -- though unlikely -- option to play the position when Grisham is not in the lineup.