Padres' Tommy Pham: Dealt to San Diego
Pham was traded from the Rays to the Padres on Thursday in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The trade has yet to be finalized, but both sides have agreed to the terms of the deal. Pham has hit 20-plus home runs in each of his last three seasons and tied his career high in stolen bases with 25 in 2019 over 145 games. He figures to immediately slot into a starting role with San Diego in the outfield, likely replacing Hunter Renfroe in right field while also spending time in left.
