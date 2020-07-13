Pham made his first defensive appearance for the Padres on Sunday, playing left field in an intrasquad game, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham was limited to a designated hitter role in spring training and just missed out on an opportunity to play the field as play was halted on the day of his scheduled defensive debut. He then reported late to summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but the 32-year-old was able to make his long anticipated return to the outfield Sunday. Per Acee, Pham was not challenged with any rushed or deep throws, but the fact that the Padres feel comfortable placing him in the outfield suggests that the strained UCL that bothered him at the end of last season has likely healed.