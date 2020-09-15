Pham (hand) has been participating in intrasquad games at the Padres' alternate training site in recent days and could be activated from the 10-day injured list in the near future, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "He's working through the pain [in his surgically repaired hand]," Tingler said of Pham. "Some days are better than others. The biggest test is getting the strength back up. It's going to be a matter of the strength and keeping the hand on the bat for the majority of the swing. He'll have a good day, take a half-step back and then take a step forward. ... it's going to be a strength deal, and that comes and goes."

Pham has been sidelined since Aug. 17 after undergoing surgery to repair the hamate bone in his left hand, which he fractured a day prior. At the time his procedure was announced, Pham was projected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, so he appears to have a shot at returning around the short end of that timetable. Pham's first season with the Padres has been marred by health issues, as he missed time in spring training with a side injury and in summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Pham had struggled to a .207/.316/.293 slash line prior to being sidelined with the injury, so the Padres understandably want to see him swing the bat well at the alternate site before they're comfortable reinstating him from the IL. Once he's back in action, Pham could overtake Jurickson Profar for the top job in left field, or see most of his reps as a designated hitter while Mitch Moreland fills in at first base for the injured Eric Hosmer (finger).