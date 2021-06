Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Friday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

The veteran outfielder gave San Diego an early lead with a first-inning leadoff homer. The long ball was his third in June and sixth overall this season. Pham has surged offensively this month, slashing .308/.438/.519 with 11 runs, seven RBI, 12 walks and five stolen bases across 16 games.