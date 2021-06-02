Pham was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Cubs after colliding in the outfield with teammate Ha-Seong Kim, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Both players were holding their heads after the collision, so Pham and Kim will presumably be evaluated for concussions. Kim was also removed from the contest and needed assistance from San Diego's training staff to get off the field, so he appears to have absorbed the worst of the collision. Pham went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts prior to his exit.