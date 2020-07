Pham was removed from Tuesday's win over the Giants after being hit by a pitch in the groin area during the eighth inning.

The 32-year-old remained in to run the bases and the team didn't announce an injury, but he was replaced by Edward Olivares in left field for the bottom of the frame. Pham may have just needed some time to collect himself given where he was hit, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status for Wednesday's matchup regardless.