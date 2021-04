Pham was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers at the end of the second inning due to an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pham grounded out to end the second inning, and he pulled up on his way to first base. He limped off the field and had to be helped into the dugout. Jorge Mateo entered the game in right field to begin the third inning while Jurickson Profar shifted to left field. The nature and severity of Pham's injury aren't yet known.