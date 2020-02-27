Play

Padres' Tommy Pham: Expected back Saturday

Pham (side) is expected to DH against the Reds on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham was scratched from Tuesday's spring game against the A's due to side soreness, but he's expected to make his return to Cactus League play over the weekend after taking a few days to rest and recover.

More News
Our Latest Stories