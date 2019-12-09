Padres' Tommy Pham: Expected to be ready for spring

Pham is on track to be healthy for spring training after finishing the 2019 season with a strained UCL, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pham gutted it out down the stretch of last season, and it's not expected to force him to miss any action with his new club. He should have plenty of time to get back into a groove during the spring and will open the 2020 campaign as one of San Diego's most dangerous bats.