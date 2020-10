Manager Jayce Tingler said following Thursday's win that he expects Pham (hand) to be able to play in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Tingler said that Pham has been battling through sporadic pain in his left hand after returning from hamate bone surgery in mid-September. He noted that it's not an issue that can get worse, so so long as Pham can continue to withstand the pain, he will remain in the lineup for the Friars going forward.