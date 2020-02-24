Play

Padres' Tommy Pham: Experiencing general soreness

Pham (elbow) won't play Monday against the Royals due to general soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The soreness is reportedly unrelated to the strained UCL he suffered at the end of last season, an issue for which he received injections over the offseason. He was in the lineup Saturday against Seattle, but that game wound up getting rained out. There haven't been any indications that this new issue will significantly threaten Pham's availability for Opening Day, but there's always the possibility it develops into something more serious.

