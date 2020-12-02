The Padres plan to tender Pham (wrist) a contract for the 2021 season prior to Wednesday's deadline, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

After he was acquired from the Rays last offseason, Pham disappointed during an injury-plagued first season in San Diego, slashing .211/.312/.312. Despite the fact that Pham recently underwent surgery on his left wrist and is due around $8 million in 2021, the Padres apparently aren't deterred from bringing the 32-year-old back for another year. Assuming he makes a full recovery from surgery by the time Opening Day arrives, Pham should slot into an everyday role in left field or at designated hitter.