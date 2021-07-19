Pham (knee) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Monday against Atlanta.
The 33-year-old was pulled from Sunday's matchup versus Washington with swelling in his knee after colliding with the outfield wall, but he's back in the lineup a day later. Pham has put on an offensive clinic since returning from the All-Star break, going 8-for-12 with a homer, a double, three walks, three RBI, eight runs and a stolen base in three games.
