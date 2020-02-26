Padres' Tommy Pham: Held out with side soreness

Pham did not play in Tuesday's spring-training game against Oakland due to side soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pham's elbow injury is no longer a concern -- he was slated to be in the starting lineup for Saturday's rained-out spring opener -- but he has since developed soreness in his side. However, the issue appears to be minor, and Pham could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday, per Cassavell. That's good news for the Padres, who are counting on the veteran to be a key cog in their offense this season.