Pham (hand) has progressed to hitting off a tee and seeing pitches during bullpen sessions, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pham stood in the box to get live reads on pitches during Mike Clevinger's bullpen Sunday and has begun swinging a bat, though he has yet to face live pitching. While he has hurdles yet to clear, the veteran appears to be progressing toward a return as he had been limited to glove work and conditioning prior to the weekend. Pham could return by the end of the regular season in order to gear up for a potential Padres playoff run.