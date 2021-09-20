Pham went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Pham extended his hitting streak to four games with a productive day at the plate, and he also snapped a homer drought that lasted nearly an entire month -- he hadn't gone yard since Aug. 17 in a road game against the Rockies. The outfielder is hitting just .220 across 41 at-bats this month but seems to be showing signs of turning things around of late, as he hit .250 over the last week and has gone 6-for-16 during the current hitting streak.