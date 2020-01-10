Play

Padres' Tommy Pham: Inks $7.9 million deal

Pham (elbow) agreed to a $7.9 million contract with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Pham and the Padres will avoid a hearing by agreeing to terms prior to the deadline. He's expected to make a big impact in his first year with San Diego after hitting 21 home runs in 145 games a season ago with Tampa Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories