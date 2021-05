Pham went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored Saturday in a 13-3 rout of the Cardinals.

Pham put the Padres on the board with a solo shot to left field in the first inning. He later walked and scored in the third frame. Pham is looking to turn things around after starting the season with a .192/.322/.232 slash line through 121 plate appearances.