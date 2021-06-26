Pham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three times in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham connected on the first strike he saw and took a fastball deep to right field to give the Padres an early 1-0 lead. He would reach base twice more later in the game and ended up scoring each time. The 33-year-old has really picked his play up in June after a rough go at it earlier in the year, slashing .311/.420/.568 with four home runs, eight RBI, 18 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 13:24 BB:K over 22 games this month.