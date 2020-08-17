Pham left Sunday's game with numbness in his right hand, Judson Richards of XTRA1360 reports.
Pham was pulled from Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks in the middle of an at-bat in the ninth inning after fouling a ball off. Manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that he was dealing with a numb right hand. The 32-year-old is expected to be examined Sunday and Monday, after which a better idea of the severity could become clear. Pham also left Saturday's game with cramping in his calves but was able to serve as the designated hitter Sunday.