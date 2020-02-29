Padres' Tommy Pham: Making spring debut
Pham (side) will see his first action of the spring Saturday against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Pham is still not healthy enough to occupy a spot in the outfield, but he is ready to step into the batter's box against opposing pitchers. He will hit second in Saturday's batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.