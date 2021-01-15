Pham (wrist) and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $8.9 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Pham gets a raise of exactly $1 million on the $7.9 million deal he signed the year prior. The Padres will be hoping for a big bounceback from Pham in his age-33 campaign, as he struggled to a .211/.312/.312 line in 31 games in his first year in San Diego last season. He missed time due to hand surgery and followed that up with a pair of surgeries in the offseason, one of which addressed a stab wound in his lower back while the other corrected an issue in his left wrist.