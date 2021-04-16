site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-tommy-pham-not-starting-series-opener | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Tommy Pham: Not starting series opener
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pham isn't starting Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Pham will take a seat for a second consecutive contest after hitting .143 with two RBI and two stolen bases to begin the season. Jurickson Profar will start in left field Friday, batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read