site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-tommy-pham-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Tommy Pham: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pham is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Pham will take a seat for the second time in the past three games while mired in an 0-for-10 slump. Jurickson Profar will start in left field Sunday for the Friars.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read