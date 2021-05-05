site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Tommy Pham: Not starting Tuesday
Pham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Pham is 3-for-8 since rejoining the lineup Saturday and will receive the day off Tuesday. Jurickson Profar will start in left field for San Diego.
