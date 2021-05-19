site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Tommy Pham: Not starting Wednesday
Pham isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Pham had gone 0-for-7 with a run, a walk and a strikeout across the last two games. Jurickson Profar will take over in left field and bat sixth.
