Pham went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Pham's hitless night at the plate dropped his season average to .189, but he wasn't entirely quiet in the contest. He walked, stole second and scored in the sixth inning and plated a run with an RBI groundout in the seventh. Despite his season-long hitting woes, Pham has provided a bit of value with his five thefts this season.