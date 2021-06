Pham went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI, two walks and two steals in a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Leading off, Pham walked and stole second in both the second and fifth innings, smashed a ground-rule double in the seventh, and grounded into an RBI fielder's choice in the ninth. His eight steals place him at 15th most in baseball yet just third on the Padres behind Fernando Tatis and Jurickson Profar.