Padres manager Jayce Tingler told Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio on Monday that Pham fractured the hamate bone in his right hand during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Though the skipper didn't offer specifics on Pham's next steps, the 32-year-old will head to the injured list and will almost certainly require surgery to repair the broken bone. Once surgery is completed, the Padres should offer a clearer timeline for Pham's recovery, but he'll likely be sidelined for multiple weeks and could very well be shut down for the season. Josh Naylor was recalled from the Padres' alternate site ahead of Sunday's game and could be a candidate to fill Pham's spot in the everyday lineup. Edward Olivares and Jorge Mateo could also benefited from added opportunities sans Pham.