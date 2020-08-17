Pham (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Pham was diagnosed with a fracture in the hamate bone on his right hand Monday, so it's no surprise to see him land on the injured list. He's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks as a result of the injury, but it's possible that could return at the end of the regular season if the Padres are in playoff contention. Infielder Ty France was recalled in a corresponding move. Jurickson Profar, Edward Olivares and Jorge Mateo could see increases in playing time while Pham is sidelined.