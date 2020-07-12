Pham went 0-for-3 in his first intrasquad action Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Pham missed the start of the summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he joined the Padres on Friday after submitting two negative tests. Though he went hitless in his first intrasquad game, Pham reported seeing the ball well after putting the ball in play in each of his three at-bats. With his illness behind him, Pham is expected to be ready to take the field Opening Day.
