Pham is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after manager Jayce Tingler told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Monday that the designated hitter/outfielder fractured the hamate bone on his right hand.

As anticipated, Pham will need surgery to address the injury, with his recovering timetable expected to extend into the final two weeks of the regular season. The playoff-hopeful Padres will likely have Pham prepare for a potential late-season return if the club still remains in playoff contention, but his fantasy managers in shallow leagues and likely even most deeper mixed leagues are probably best served cutting bait rather than waiting on him to heal up. Tingler mentioned Josh Naylor as a candidate to pick up Pham's vacated spot in the lineup, and fellow youngsters Edward Olivares and Jorge Mateo could also benefit from more starts. The Padres are expected to officially place Pham on the injured list prior to Monday's series opener against the Rangers.