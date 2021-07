Pham was removed from Sunday's loss to Washington in the seventh inning due to swelling in his knee after running into the outfield wall. However, he expects to be able to play Monday, according to 97.3 The Fan.

Pham received treatment after the collision, which reportedly reduced the swelling. He said after the game that he'll be ready to play Monday. Prior to exiting, the outfielder went 1-for-3 and scored a run.