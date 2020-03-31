Padres' Tommy Pham: Quiet in Cactus League play
Pham slashed .190/.320/.286 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base before spring training was suspended.
In his first spring camp with the Padres, Pham didn't produce much at the plate and was limited to DH duties as he dealt with mild side soreness. However, the 32-year-old was scheduled to return to the field on the day spring training was suspended. That -- along with his participation in a sandlot-style baseball game organized by Trevor Bauer -- suggests that Pham is recovered from the side issue and will be ready to play an everyday role for the Padres when the regular season gets underway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...