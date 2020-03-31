Padres' Tommy Pham: Quiet in Cactus League play

Pham slashed .190/.320/.286 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base before spring training was suspended.

In his first spring camp with the Padres, Pham didn't produce much at the plate and was limited to DH duties as he dealt with mild side soreness. However, the 32-year-old was scheduled to return to the field on the day spring training was suspended. That -- along with his participation in a sandlot-style baseball game organized by Trevor Bauer -- suggests that Pham is recovered from the side issue and will be ready to play an everyday role for the Padres when the regular season gets underway.